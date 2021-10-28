10Pearls set to organize the largest AI Conference in Pakistan

After the phenomenal success of the previous AI Summit in 2019, 10Pearls is thrilled to announce AI Summit 2021, to be held virtually on November 3, 2021. The AI Summit, Pakistan’s pioneering conference on Artificial Intelligence, celebrates innovations in AI, and powers conversations with leading AI professionals from Pakistan and around the world.

The Summit features engaging speaker sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and contributions by Pakistani startups in the field of AI. It provides a platform for AI enthusiasts to come together and share ideas, know more about pressing AI issues and developments, learn new techniques, and provide exposure to AI products created by Pakistani startups.

Various speaker sessions will include tech talks by Peter Hesse, EVP & CSO, 10Pearls; Sohail Munir, Advisor, and Director, Digital Dubai; Imran Moinuddin, Founder, and CEO, NexDegree; Farrukh Khan, Founder, Inference Analytics; Hamza Farooq, Lead Data Scientist, Google; Mo Haghighi, Hybrid Cloud Build Leader, IBM; Samia Khalid of Microsoft; and Ali Rehan, Engineering Manager, AI/Vision Products, KeepTruckin. The topics will range from the impact of AI on digital government transformation to AI Ethics and Responsible AI to AI and Edge devices, and AI for Driver Safety.

In addition to tech talks, a thought-provoking panel discussion on AI as a layer of knowledge and transparency will also be conducted, featuring esteemed panelists Zari Zehra, Co-Founder, Spekit; Smriti Mishra, Head of AI, EarthBanc; and Maham Shafiq, Head of Technical Delivery, DataPillar.

The Summit will also host hands-on workshops on topics such as Introduction to Deep Learning and its Applications for Assisted Driving, AI-based Recruiting Engines, Kaggle Progression System, Trusted AI, and Data Engineering in Cloud. The workshops will be conducted by leading experts from KeepTruckin, Kaggle, 10Pearls, Karachi.AI, and IBM.

Zeeshan Aftab, Co-Founder, and MD, 10Pearls shares about the event,

“AI can be leveraged to address some of the most complex challenges of today. The AI Summit 2021 is all about scaling AI for Good, by highlighting global innovations and challenges, defining new frameworks, and giving mileage to promising entrants in the field. We are proud to provide a platform that brings together leading minds and ideas in AI, and is ideal for anyone interested in staying at the top of the global AI game.”

The AI Summit 2021 is free to attend but requires prior registration. You can sign up for the conference by clicking here.