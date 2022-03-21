4.3 million women used Careem for mobility, taking 32+ million trips

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Careem Pakistan released impactful data that showed the trends of women mobility on its platform. During 2016 – 2021, Careem has moved 4.3 million women taking 32 million rides and covering a distance of over 351 million kilometers. The platform also provides income opportunities to 1,685 female Captains across the country who have driven 595,535 rides.

Careem released the data at an event hosted by its senior leadership for female journalists, Captains, care home agents and Colleagues to showcase its efforts to facilitate the progress for women in Pakistan. Careem also announced a 50% discount on women-owned restaurants on its Super App, to encourage more women entrepreneurs to join its platform during the entire month of March. At the event, Legal Aid Society conducted an awareness clinic about basic women’s rights in Pakistan to make empowered decisions in their daily lives and break stereotypes.

Speaking at the occasion, Feroz Jaleel, Country Head Careem Pakistan, stated; “Women face a host of challenges with mobility. At Careem, we are simplifying and improving the lives of Customers, while consistently enabling them to break stereotypes. This is in line with our purpose of building an awesome organisation that inspires. We take pride because 4.3 million women have moved with Careem in the last 6 years, removing the shock factor associated with their mobility.”

Careem revolutionized safe and hassle-free mobility, especially for women over the last 6 years. Public transport was always a challenging option for women to use in Pakistan, particularly because of safety concerns. Today however, millions of women use Careem to get to work and travel across the.

Careem is constantly working to raise the bar on safety. One such example includes a partnership with Mohafiz providing 24/7 on-ground support in case of emergencies. Similarly, all active Captains are screened through NADRA, and other law enforcement agencies portals for background checks and are trained on subjects like gender sensitisation, civic sense and road safety.

