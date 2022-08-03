5 Laptops that you can easily buy for under 75k in Pakistan – 2022

Having a computer is necessary these days if you have a job with even essential technical aspects. A laptop is a better form of PC than the whole system as it is portable and you can use it anywhere. But laptops are inexpensive, especially in Pakistan, as there are a lot of taxes and duties on every piece of electronic equipment. Everyone can not spend hundreds of thousands of rupees on buying laptops. So we have collected a range of affordable laptops that are easily from which you can choose your favorite and buy it.

Here we have a list of affordable laptops under Rs.75,000, amongst which we are sure you will find the laptop you need.

Dell Latitude 7490

The first laptop on our list is Dell Latitude 7490; this is an Rs.72,00 laptop with 14 inches WLED LCD display. It has an Intel Core i5 (8th Gen) 8350U / 1.6 GHz chipset processor that can support 64-bit computing and quad-core processors. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage memory and has one empty slot of RAM if you use it, it can support RAM up to 32GB. Overall, it’s a decent laptop for everyday use and would never bother you if you want it for work.

Lenovo Ideapad 330

Lenovo Ideapad 330 is the next budget-friendly laptop on the list. It has a more prominent screen display than the Latitude 7490; it has 15.6 inches LED display. It has an Intel Celeron N4000(8th Gen) processor chipset. Ideapad 330 has lower processing memory but much more storage; it comes with 4GB RAM and 1TB storage. It is excellent to set up a website’s backend because of the larger storage capacity. It is available in the local market for Rs.72,999.

DELL Core i5

Dell Core i5 is the first 6th generation laptop on the list, costing Rs.67,999 in the local market. It has an excellent RAM of 16GB, which is very unusual for cheap laptops. This laptop has 14 inches with a screen resolution of HD 1366 x 768.

The storage capacity of this laptop is not as impressive as the memory; it has only 256GB storage capacity which you can increase by attaching external storage. This is by far the best option in our opinion.

HP EliteBook 840 G3

HP EliteBook 840 G3 is the only laptop on the list with a core i7 processor installed in it. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also has the standard 14 inches screen, which is like the number for laptops in this range. This laptop also supports 64-bit computing which will be helpful if you have to do high-end programming. Its price is

HP Core i5

And last but not least, the HP Core i5 costs Rs.72,000 in the local Pakistani market. It has all the features you can expect from a laptop at this price. It comes with 8GB RAM, and 500GB storage and the processor is Intel HD 620. The display that comes along with the laptop is 1366 x 768 Pixels LED.