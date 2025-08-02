By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 40 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
5 Movies You Can Stream This August Weekend To Kill Time

August is here, and if you’re planning to kick back with some fresh content, Pakistan’s major streaming platforms are serving some serious picks. Whether you’re into thrillers, biographical dramas, or emotional deep dives, there’s something new for every screen. And yes, it’s all officially available in Pakistan.

Here are the 5 best new movies to stream in Pakistan this weekend:

1. The Pickup (Amazon Prime Video)

YouTube video

A hilarious action-comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson as armored-truck drivers ambushed by criminals led by Keke Palmer. Packed with chaos and clashing personalities, it’s a must-watch for a good laugh.

2. Killer Heat (Netflix)

YouTube video

Adapted from Jo Nesbø’s twisted short story, this desert noir features three brothers caught in a deadly love triangle. It’s gripping, mysterious, and made for thriller lovers.

3. My Oxford Year (Netflix)

YouTube video

This romantic comedy stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, following an American student who falls in love while studying at Oxford University. It’s a fresh addition to Netflix’s lineup, appealing to viewers seeking light-hearted drama.

4. Tillu Square (Netflix)

YouTube video

For fans of South Indian cinema, this Telugu-language comedy-thriller brings laughs, crime, and chaos, with a lead character that’s already become a cult favorite.

5. Conclave (Amazon Prime Video)

YouTube video

This acclaimed political thriller follows the secretive election of a new Pope, starring Ralph Fiennes. It’s a tense, thought-provoking drama that’s perfect for a weekend deep dive.

No matter if you’re into international thrillers or regional hits, Netflix and Prime Video Pakistan are delivering big.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

