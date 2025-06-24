By AbdulWasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
5 Upcoming Thriller Movies For The Weekend You Have To See

From true-crime breakdowns to chilling horror thriller movies, this week’s new streaming lineup offers something for every taste. Whether you’re into disaster docuseries, gritty thrillers, or supernatural chills, these picks are worth your screen time.



Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (Netflix)

Set sail on the infamous Carnival cruise that went seriously wrong. Trainwreck: Poop Cruise revisits chaos at sea: power went out, plumbing shut down, and over 4,000 people lived through the nightmare. It’s part of Netflix’s Trainwreck documentary saga and delivers cringe-worthy moments and wild survival instincts. Expect jaw-dropping footage and tongue-in-cheek interviews.

A Working Man (MGM Plus)

Jason Statham returns, but leave your action goggles at home. A Working Man dives into a gritty drama about a former black-ops guy turned construction foreman. When his boss’s daughter vanishes, Levon Cade goes full revenge mode. Critics were lukewarm, but audiences appreciated the familiar intensity. If you like your thrillers lean and hard-hitting, this scratches that itch.

The Ritual (PVOD)

Classic horror fans, brace yourselves. The Ritual dramatizes the true 1928 exorcism of Emma Schmidt. You’ll see Al Pacino as a veteran priest wrestling faith and fear against a demonic presence. It’s more thriller than outright scare fest, and critics panned it, but there’s a cult following waiting for eerie chills and historical creepiness.

The Woman in the Yard (Peacock)

Bloody drama meets farmhouse horror. Danielle Deadwyler stars in a Blumhouse flick about a grieving mother dealing with trauma and a stranger who shows up in her yard. It drips atmosphere more than gore, balancing dread and intrigue. If you enjoy slow-burn ghost stories in isolated settings, this one’s for you.

The Actor (Hulu)

Director Duke Johnson crafts a haunting cinematic puzzle. The Actor tasks an amnesiac film actor with piecing together his identity after a career-altering head injury. Adapted from Donald Westlake’s novel Memory, it fuses surreal visuals with emotional weight. Expect a slow-burn, mind-bending experience that plays with memory and identity.

Thriller Movies & What They Offer

June 24–30’s streaming slate delivers a satisfying mix: a cruise disaster doc, action-thriller, supernatural drama, psychological horror, and arthouse mystery. It’s the perfect balance of easy binge and thoughtful cinema depending on your mood.

