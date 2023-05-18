A Robot Walk: Tesla Bot Can Walk Very Slowly And Pick Up Stuff Now

Tesla has shown how much its humanoid robot has progressed—from previous versions. “Optimus,” a humanoid robot, when first launched, many didn’t take it seriously. Later, Tesla worked on it, producing a humanoid robot to walk and slowly pick up stuff.

In a recent video, Tesla showed off its bots, slowly walking forward without stumbling. In the latest video released by the company, Tesla humanoid robots may be seen walking together with chassis installed.

Moreover, in the video, robots perform mundane tasks like picking up stuff. A robot called Tesla’s bot was unveiled at the company’s AI Day event in 2107.

In addition, Tesla could only display a dissembled version of the robot at the time, and even then, it could not carry out any manual labor on stage or even forward than a few steps.



Although, it was supposed to be a closer to a production model, the version that was displayed could only wave to the audience was supposed by a stand. Tesla is currently demonstrating that move independently, if are little slowly, and are more similiar to that model.

Video Highlights

Tesla Bot still has a long way to go! In a video highlight, Tesla has shown the progress of its robots, including motor torque control, environment discovery, and memorization. Moreover, AI training from human-tracked movements and manipulating objects can be viewed easily.

On the other hand, one Tesla was not picking up the objects from one container and putting them in the other container, which showed an expert training the bot’s AI from a human demonstration.

However, there is still much work to be done on Tesla bots. It still needs a series of improvements to compete with the like of things robots made by competitors such as Boston Dynamics are working. Indeed, it’s a matter of interest for everyone, and people anxiously await the final product.

Tesla Bot Get An Upgrade

According to Elon Musk, the Tesla team put together the end video just the night before. The video showcases the effort and hard work of the Tesla team behind the project. The video has depicted a lot of improvements from last year. At that time, the Tesla Bot could barely walk.

However, it’s an achievement the way Tesla bots are evolving and acting like a human; it appears in classic Tesla style and may take longer than the envisioned timeline.

Moreover, the company has planned to begin production of the Tesla Bot after the company delivers its first long-awaited cyber trucks.

How Much Can Tesla Bot Lift?

The Tesla Bot, or “Optimus,” is an advanced robot that can lift objects easily. Its humanoid design enables it to adapt to things quickly. The bot stands at 5 ft 8 inches and weighs 160 lbs. The bot is designed to lift 150 lbs (68 kg) off the ground promptly.

What Tesla Bots Be Able To Do?

A bi-pedal autonomous humanoid robot is capable enough to perform human-like tasks. Realizing the goal requires building software stacks that allow balance, perception, navigation, and interaction with the physical world.

