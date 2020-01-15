A Tribute to Arfa Karim: the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional

It’s the 7th death anniversary of Arfa Karim Randhawa the youngest MCP or Microsoft Certified Professional.

According to PTV news, Arfa Karim Randhawa was born on 2nd February 1995 in the city of Faisalabad. In 2004 Arfa passed the MCP test and won the title of “World’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional.” She kept the title by 2008. She had also received numerous national awards in Pakistan like Fatima Jinnah Gold Medal in the field of Science and Technology, Salam Pakistan Youth Award, and President’s award for Pride and Performance, etc.

Arfa was the voice of Pakistan and she had represented the country at so many international platforms. This youngest IT expert had achieved all levels of geniuses at such a young age. The co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates invited Arfa Kareem to its headquarter in the USA.

Arfa Kareem sadly passed away on the evening of January 14, 2012, due to a severe episode of epileptic seizure damaging her brain tissues permanently. Following that seizure, Arfa also suffered from a cardiac arrest. Arfa envisioned so much in the field of health, education, a separate IT city, etc.

Arfa’s dream was to pursue her studies at Harvard University, work in any tech giant like Microsoft and return to Pakistan for revolutionizing the field of satellite engineering. Her death is dreadful and Pakistan will never be able to recover from the loss of such a talented individual.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar paid tribute to Arfa Karim last year. He said: “She was most intelligent and valuable daughter of Pakistan , who achieved a significant success in the field of information technology at very young age.”

He further added: “With her God-gifted abilities, Arfa has brought glory to Pakistan. The light is being lit by this wonderful daughter in the field of IT will always be brightened. Intelligent daughters like Arfa are the ray of hope in the country. Microsoft Certified IT Professional Arfa Karim is a sign of passion and courage for the new generation. She is shining like stars in history due to her hard work, devotion, and sincerity. Arfa will always live in our hearts.”

