For privacy-focused users, who are particularly bothered by cookies tracking them, Mozilla has a viable solution.

Mozilla – the company behind the Firefox browser, has introduced a new feature known as Total Cookie Protection in a bid to crack down on cross-site tracking. “Total Cookie Protection confines cookies to the site where they were created, which prevents tracking companies from using these cookies to track your browsing from site to site,” Mozilla said in its blog post.

Strong privacy remains one of Mozilla’s unique value propositions to set itself apart from the other major browsers. “This type of cookie-based tracking has long been the most prevalent method for gathering intelligence on users. It’s a key component of the mass commercial tracking that allows advertising companies to quietly build a detailed personal profile of you,” Mozilla further adds.

However, the role of cookies for logging in to previously visited websites cannot be denied and will continue to receive support from the Total Cookie Protection feature. “Total Cookie Protection makes a limited exception for cross-site cookies when they are needed for non-tracking purposes, such as those used by popular third-party login providers,” Mozilla clarifies.

