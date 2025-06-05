Adobe Launched Photoshop Beta On Android For Free

Good news for Android users because they can now try Photoshop Beta on their smartphones. Yes, you heard it right: Adobe marks the first official launch of Photoshop on the Android platform. The beta is available directly through the Google Play Store. Anyone with a compatible device can download it.







Also, Adobe hopes to collect real-world feedback during this testing phase. The company wants to improve the app based on how people use it. Moreover, they plan to fine-tune the experience before a wider release.

Key Features in the Photoshop Beta

The app includes many essential Photoshop tools. Users can crop images, retouch photos, and apply smart filters. The beta also supports layer editing and masking. It includes background removal too.

While it doesn’t match the full desktop version, the mobile app remains powerful. It gives creators access to fast, professional editing tools on the go.







Adobe confirmed it will continue updating the beta. New features will roll out based on what users ask for.

Free Access, No Subscription Needed

There’s no need for a Creative Cloud subscription. Adobe has made the beta completely free. Users only need to download the app and sign in.

This move could attract millions of new users. Many content creators use mobile devices as their main tools. By offering a free beta, Adobe may draw in creators from TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Photoshop Beta: Long Awaited Mobile Editor

With this release, Adobe takes on popular apps like Snapseed, PicsArt, and Lightroom. However, Photoshop has an edge for having a trusted brand name. If Adobe delivers speed and ease of use, this mobile version could lead the niche.

Photoshop is already a go-to editor for professionals as far as the desktop version goes. Bringing it to Android shows that Adobe wants to expand that reach. The mobile version could become just as popular.

What’s Coming Next?

Adobe has not shared a final release date yet. For now, Android users can explore the beta and share feedback.

The app may become a full-featured editor over time. Until then, creators can enjoy editing on the go at no cost.