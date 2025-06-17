Adobe Unveils Firefly Ai App For Ios And Android

SAN FRANCISCO: Adobe has officially rolled out its Firefly AI app for iOS and Android, aiming to capitalize on the rising trend of AI-generated content being shared across social media platforms.







The Firefly AI app integrates Adobe’s proprietary artificial intelligence model alongside third-party models from OpenAI and Google. Available now for smartphones, this launch marks Adobe’s first dedicated artificial intelligence mobile application.

In a broader expansion of its AI ecosystem, Adobe also announced that models from Ideogram, Luma AI, Pika, and Runway will be accessible through Firefly Boards, a feature within the Firefly web platform. These integrations enhance the versatility of Adobe’s AI services for creators and social media users.

The popularity of AI-generated visuals, such as OpenAI’s Ghibli-style creations, has sparked record engagement online. Adobe aims to tap into this demand by offering unlimited basic image generation via its own Firefly AI model for subscribers. Access to premium Adobe models and partner models, however, will incur additional charges. Pricing aligns with the web version, starting at $10 per month.







While Adobe has not revealed its compensation terms with partner model providers, the company continues to stress that its Firefly AI model is trained solely on legally licensed or owned content. This commitment includes offering users legal protection against potential copyright infringement.

Ely Greenfield, Adobe’s Chief Technology Officer for Digital Media, emphasized the importance of content safety.

“Even for many of our individual customers, that promise of commercial safety and how Firefly is trained continues to be a really important differentiator.”

Firefly AI joins Adobe’s growing suite of AI-powered tools, complementing its earlier launch of AI features within the mobile version of Photoshop. With Firefly now available on mobile devices, Adobe aims to position itself at the forefront of AI innovation tailored for social media creators and content professionals.