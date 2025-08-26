The rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Pakistan’s IT industry is reshaping employment dynamics, leading to both opportunities and challenges. A recent report by highlights that companies are hiring fewer employees due to the increased use of AI-driven tools, which can now handle routine tasks more efficiently. This shift is prompting firms to streamline their workforce, focusing on professionals with expertise in AI integration and data analytics .

According to the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the IT industry hired 32,685 technical and 1,969 non-technical professionals in the past year. However, as AI tools become more advanced and accessible, many routine tasks that once required dedicated teams can now be handled with greater speed and efficiency by fewer people. This shift has led companies to streamline hiring, favoring professionals who bring a mix of technical, analytical, and AI-integration skills .

Further insights from the P@SHA IT Skills Requirement Report 2023 reveal that the demand for AI related skills is on the rise. The report emphasizes the need for upskilling and reskilling initiatives to equip the workforce with the necessary competencies to thrive in an AI-driven environment .

In response to these challenges, P@SHA has partnered with institutions like LUMS to address the skills gap through targeted training programs. These initiatives aim to prepare professionals for the evolving demands of the IT sector, ensuring they remain competitive in a technology driven job market .

As AI continues to transform the IT landscape in Pakistan, it is crucial for both companies and professionals to adapt proactively. Embracing continuous learning and staying abreast of technological advancements will be key to navigating the future of work in the IT industry.