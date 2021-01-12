Airschool announces Live Blogging Masterclass

Airschool has announced an advanced course on planning, launching, and scaling a blog . Featuring tried and tested techniques, templates, and strategies to grow your blog into a brand and monetize it, the course aims to help you transform your passion project into a lucrative venture!

The course will be conducted by our TechJuice’s founder and CEO Fatima Rizwan , a software engineer turned entrepreneur who managed to transform TechJuice into Pakistan’s leading blog writing about technology, startups, and entrepreneurship. Fatima has been named Emerging Leader of Pakistan by the Department of State.

If that alone wasn’t enough, Fatima is also inviting the renowned industry veterans from this segment which include Zawad Iftikhar from SegmentNext, Faiza Zafar who previously was the Managing Editor of Parhlo and Haadia Paracha, former COO of Mangobaaz. These are all one of the biggest names in the industry and to have them on a single platform with just 30 learners will make the entire course all the more conducive to learning, networking and shared experiences to help you kickstart your successful blog.

Blogs can be started in any field as Airschool notes in their piece that their are more than 10 categories where one can start writing and develop a fan following. From pets at one end to writing about travel, you can start a blog on almost any topic but if you want people to read, you need to know the secrets behind SEO and Digital Marketing. That’s where Fatima will step in and guide you in this exclusive masterclass.

More details on contents of the course are available on the Airschool webpage. The fee for the complete course is PKR 5000, with a 7-day money back guarantee. Hurry up and buy the course now before all the seats run out!