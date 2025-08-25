Al Ghazi Tractors Swings To Rs75m Loss In H1 2025

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (PSX: AGTL) has reported a net loss of Rs75.15 million for the half year ending June 30, 2025, a sharp downturn from the profit of Rs1.73 billion recorded in the same period last year. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) fell to Rs1.3 compared to Rs29.9 in the prior year.

Revenue from contracts with customers declined by 55.95% year-on-year, slipping to Rs7.72 billion from Rs17.54 billion in the same period last year. The cost of sales also fell 53.13% YoY to Rs6.37 billion, resulting in a gross profit of Rs1.35 billion, down 65.68%.

On the expenses front, distribution costs rose 36.49% YoY to Rs269.54 million, while administrative expenses climbed 30.50% YoY to Rs958.48 million. Other income dropped 64.47% YoY to Rs79.73 million, whereas other expenses contracted significantly by 92.55% YoY to Rs17.59 million.

Finance costs saw a modest increase of 2.58% YoY, reaching Rs162.52 million. Consequently, Al-Ghazi Tractors recorded a loss before taxation of Rs137.22 million, compared to a profit of Rs28.37 billion during the same period last year.

After accounting for taxation of Rs62.07 million, against a negative Rs1.10 billion in the prior year, the company closed H1 2025 with a net loss of Rs75.15 million.

Al-Ghazi Tractors’ swing from profit to loss highlights the pressure of declining sales, higher expenses, and reduced income streams on its overall performance.