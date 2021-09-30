Alibaba.com opens doors for B2B Pakistani sellers to grow business to 200 markets in the world

Alibaba.com is the world’s leading B2B marketplace platform and in Pakistan, it is not just a platform to connect buyers to sellers but also provides an opportunity for businesses to reach 200 markets. The latest forecast predicts a global export business will increase by 8% in 2021, meanwhile, B2B is expected to annually grow in Pakistan by 28% in the coming 3 years making it one of the biggest exporters.

Next year Alibaba.com aims to achieve 30 million online buyers on the platform and support more than 100,000 sellers online. The platform also plans to build its logistics service to have the capacity to transport a million units anywhere around the globe.

Stephen Kuo, Head of Alibaba.com, APAC at the annual Daraz Seller Summit addressed thousands of Pakistani sellers and said, “Daraz is a close partner of Alibaba.com, many of our audience today are Daraz members and sellers. Pakistan’s export industry generated almost PKR 339 Billion in October 2020 and the economy and export market of Pakistan are booming ever since. Pakistan is one of the most important countries for Alibaba.com as the annual growth of Pakistani sellers is more than 64% which shows the potential of the industry.”

He also said, “We would like to extend our support for the annual growth of the industry as Pakistan is the number 1 foreign country for Alibaba.com when it comes to local sellers.”

Mr. Kuo added, “Together with Daraz we want to provide full local support to our sellers. We have a very clear growth path to help them start their business online starting from setting up their stores, uploading products and we have also launched multiple seller education courses for paying members for Alibaba.com in Pakistan.”

Alibaba.com will provide services including advertising, logistics services, payments, and daily operations systems and be a one-stop provider for Pakistani B2B businesses and with this mission, the platform is committed to helping the growth of Pakistan’s e-commerce and export industry.

Alibaba.com’s goal is to make it easy for Pakistani sellers to do business anywhere in the world. The market competitors and buyers are getting online and now is the time to also bring local business online.