Alliance Francaise forms an alliance with PayPro to facilitate people with digital payments

Alliance Francaise recently signed an agreement with PayPro (Private) Limited in concomitance of digitization and disruption in the economic ecosystem within the country, Alliance Francaise is all set to increase accessibility and bring more digitally enabled avenues of subscription management to members, students, and event participants, powered by PayPro’s proprietary smart invoicing solution and digital bill collection services.

Alliance Francaise, with its rich cultural history, has given unforgettable memories to Karachi and is all set to revolutionize the way the French language, entertainment, and cultural diversity are brought to the heart of the city. Alliance Francaise will now offer all those looking to benefit from their offerings, the option to book and avail services on the go and make their payments remotely through digital channels. Members, students, and visitors can now pay for the institution’s services through any bank’s ADC channels, which include Bank Transfers through Internet Banking Portal and Mobile Banking Apps directly from their respective bank accounts, as well as their Master & Visa Debit/Credit Cards, through PayPro’s Internet Payment Gateway, enabled platform specifically designed to cater brick and mortar establishments with a limited online presence. Additionally, users will be able to make payments through any 1LINK ATM, or even through cash at PayPro’s partner OTC collection points accessible throughout Pakistan.

Mr. Gilles Pascal, Director, Alliance Francaise said in a statement, “In these constantly changing times, the world is moving towards digitization at a faster pace than ever before. Evolution in daily practices and activities has become key to sustainability and it was not long before Alliance Francaise adopted these systems as well. Through this partnership with PayPro, we are not only broadening our reach to make French culture more accessible, but also determining key insights to better cater to those intrigued by it. We are constantly in search of innovative ways in which we can seamlessly deliver our services across the board.”