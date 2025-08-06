By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 35 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Allied Bank Launches Pakistans First Metaverse Banking Experience

Allied Bank has officially launched its upgraded and immersive banking experience within the metaverse, marking a bold and futuristic step in Pakistan’s digital banking landscape.

This initiative introduces a 3D virtual environment where customers can interact with banking services in an engaging, gamified, and user-centric way. Designed especially for younger, tech-savvy consumers, the platform blends convenience, personalization, and interactive service delivery, transforming how users engage with their bank accounts.

Customers can now access the virtual branch on both mobile and desktop devices to perform various banking tasks from home. Powered by Avanza Innovations’ enterprise-grade metaverse platform “ORIEN”, Allied Bank has extended its digital banking ecosystem into a highly immersive, next-generation virtual realm.

Allied Bank’s Chief Digital Officer, Mohsin Methani, commented on the launch:

“We are constantly exploring emerging technologies that redefine the banking experience. By merging financial services with advanced virtual environments, we’re building an ecosystem that speaks the language of tomorrow’s consumer.”

This venture reflects Allied Bank’s commitment to embracing emerging technologies, innovation centered around user needs, and creating a future-ready infrastructure for banking in the digital era.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Ptcl
PTCL Fails to Impress CCP During Key Meeting, Inside Details Reveal
Online Sellers Couriers New Fbr Tax Rules You Must Follow
FBR Drops New Online Tax Rules – What It Means for Online Sellers & Couriers
Whatsapp
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Chat Without an Account
Pubg Mobile 4 0 Launches Ghost Mode Haunted Mansion Broom Travel
PUBG Mobile 4.0 Launches Ghost Mode, Haunted Mansion & Broom Travel
Apple Iphone 17
Apple iPhone 17 Launch Event Gets Rumored Official Date
Telenor Pakistan
Telenor Pakistan Appoints Fridtjof Rusten as CEO; Khurrum Ashfaque Takes Group Role
Senate Rejects Fbr Arrest Powers In Sales Tax Fraud Cases
FBR Explains Rules for Economic Transaction Limits
You May Have To Pay 15000 For A Us Tourist Visa
You May Have to Pay $15,000 for a US Tourist Visa
Pakistan Falls Short On Imf Fiscal Conditions As Provinces Miss Targets
Pakistan Falls Short on IMF Fiscal Conditions as Provinces Miss Targets
Public Companies Embrace Ether Over Bitcoin As Crypto Rush Intensifies
Public Companies Embrace Ether Over Bitcoin as Crypto Rush Intensifies
Fbr Sales Tax Integration Now Mandatory For Service Providers
FBR Sales Tax Deadline for June 2025 Returns Extended Further
Pakistan Raises Red Flag As Meta Cracks Whatsapp Scams
Pakistan Raises Red Flag as Meta Cracks WhatsApp Scams
Pakistani Students Stun At Nuclear Science Olympiad 2025
Pakistani Students Bag Four Medals at Nuclear Science Olympiad 2025