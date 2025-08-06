Allied Bank has officially launched its upgraded and immersive banking experience within the metaverse, marking a bold and futuristic step in Pakistan’s digital banking landscape.

This initiative introduces a 3D virtual environment where customers can interact with banking services in an engaging, gamified, and user-centric way. Designed especially for younger, tech-savvy consumers, the platform blends convenience, personalization, and interactive service delivery, transforming how users engage with their bank accounts.

Customers can now access the virtual branch on both mobile and desktop devices to perform various banking tasks from home. Powered by Avanza Innovations’ enterprise-grade metaverse platform “ORIEN”, Allied Bank has extended its digital banking ecosystem into a highly immersive, next-generation virtual realm.

Allied Bank’s Chief Digital Officer, Mohsin Methani, commented on the launch:

“We are constantly exploring emerging technologies that redefine the banking experience. By merging financial services with advanced virtual environments, we’re building an ecosystem that speaks the language of tomorrow’s consumer.”

This venture reflects Allied Bank’s commitment to embracing emerging technologies, innovation centered around user needs, and creating a future-ready infrastructure for banking in the digital era.