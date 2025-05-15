Allied Car Finance Program now Offers Flexible Auto Loan Options

Allied Bank is making vehicle ownership more attainable with its Allied Car Finance program, which offers customers simplified loan processing, attractive mark-up rates, and flexible repayment terms to suit different income brackets.

Through this initiative, eligible applicants can secure financing of up to Rs3 million, opening access to a wide variety of vehicles under a customizable repayment structure. The Allied Car Finance program is available to both salaried professionals and self-employed individuals, ensuring that the offering caters to a broad range of financial profiles.

The bank emphasizes a hassle-free application journey, from form submission to final vehicle disbursement. The entire process is designed to deliver transparency, efficiency, and customer ease, so clients can drive away without unnecessary delays.

Those interested in availing the facility can get started by visiting the official Allied Bank car finance page or by calling the bank’s helpline at 042-111-225-225 for more information and support.

Please note, terms and conditions apply. Approval is subject to credit evaluation and compliance with the bank’s lending policy.