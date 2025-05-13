Alyssa Healy slams BCCI over chaotic IPL Evacuation: ‘Players Had to Run Barefoot’”

Australian cricket star Alyssa Healy, wife of another global superstar, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, has voiced strong criticism against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council, following a harrowing evacuation experience during a recent IPL match in Dharamsala.

Unforeseen Chaos at Dharamsala

During an IPL match in Dharamsala, located near the India-Pakistan border, players and staff were caught off guard when missile strikes occurred approximately 60 kilometers away. The sudden threat led to an immediate evacuation of the stadium, plunging players, including South African cricketer Faf du Plessis, into a state of panic. Healy recounted that du Plessis was so unprepared that he had to evacuate without shoes, highlighting the lack of prior warning and preparedness.

Healy’s Account of the Ordeal

Speaking on the “Willow Talk” podcast, Healy described the situation as “surreal,” noting that the group was left in the dark about the severity of the threat. Her husband, Mitchell Starc, is playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL. She explained:

“It was a surreal experience. All of a sudden, a couple of the light towers went out and we were just sitting there up the top waiting … we’re a large group of family and extra support staff,” she said. “Next minute, the guy who wrangles the group of us and gets us on the bus came up and his face was white. He was like, ‘We need to go right now’. “Then [another] guy came out and his face was white and he grabbed one of the children and said, ‘We need to leave right now’. “We were like, ‘What’s going on?’. We weren’t told anything. We had no idea.

Healy emphasized the absence of clear communication from the authorities, stating, “We weren’t told anything. We had no idea.” The evacuation process involved being shuffled into a holding area before being transported back to the hotel, a sequence of events she described as “madness.”

Criticism of BCCI and IPL Officials

Healy’s primary contention lies with the BCCI and IPL officials’ decision to proceed with matches despite escalating tensions in the region. She criticized the lack of contingency planning and the failure to prioritize player safety. The abrupt evacuation, coupled with the absence of clear communication, left players and their families feeling vulnerable and uninformed.

Aftermath and Broader Implications

Following the incident, the IPL was temporarily suspended but has since announced plans to resume, and dates have been announced for 17th May, final inked for June 2.

However, the experience has left many players, including Healy and her husband, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, reconsidering their participation. The ordeal has sparked a broader conversation about player safety, crisis management, and the responsibilities of cricket governing bodies during geopolitical tensions.

Healy’s candid revelations have shed light on the challenges faced by players during unforeseen crises and have prompted calls for more robust safety protocols and transparent communication from cricket authorities. As the IPL prepares to resume, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prioritizing player welfare in the face of external threats.