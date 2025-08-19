By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Amazon Appstore Shutting Down On Android Devices

Amazon has officially confirmed that the Amazon Appstore will no longer be available on Android devices, marking a major change in the company’s mobile software strategy.

The closure of the Amazon Appstore reflects Amazon’s decision to focus more on its hardware ecosystem instead of competing with Google’s Play Store. According to a company notice, applications downloaded from the Amazon Appstore will not be guaranteed to function on Android devices once the store is shut down on August 20, 2025.

Amazon warned that apps installed through its store could become unstable and pose security risks, since they will no longer receive regular updates or patches. To minimize potential issues, the company has advised users to uninstall such apps and, where possible, reinstall them through the Google Play Store.

Amazon Coins Program to Be Discontinued

As part of this move, Amazon will also discontinue its Amazon Coins program on the same date. Customers who still hold unused Coins will be eligible for refunds, though the company has not yet shared specific details about the refund process.

For Android users, the Google Play Store remains the most secure marketplace. It integrates directly with the Android operating system and includes Google Play Protect, which scans apps continuously for harmful activity.

Industry experts highlight that this decision comes as Google strengthens its stance on third-party app stores through its new Advanced Protection Mode. While Amazon had long been seen as a trusted alternative, its withdrawal signals further consolidation around Google Play as the dominant Android app platform.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Posting Frequently On Instagram Boosts Reach Study Reveals
Posting Frequently on Instagram Boosts Reach: Study Reveals
Call Center
Pakistan’s Call Center Industry Earns $320 Million in FY25 Exports
Govt Mulls Import Of 5 Year Old Used Vehicles Under Imf Driven Reforms
Govt Weighs Changes in Used Car Import Policy
Kapco Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward With Binding Offer
KAPCO Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward with Binding Offer
O Level Results 2025
CAIE O Level Results 2025 Released
Pakistan Launches Uraan Ai Techathon To Boost Innovation
Pakistan Launches Uraan AI Techathon to Boost Innovation
Xai Unveils New Ai Chatbot Companions And That May Be A Problem
xAI Unveils New AI Chatbot Companions, And That May Be a Problem
Realme 15t
Realme 15T Spotted with Latest Chipset Details Leaked
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store
Google Becomes TeraWulf’s Largest Shareholder at 14%
Breakthrough In Superconductors Pave Way For Next Gen Quantum Computers
Breakthrough in Superconductors Pave Way for Next-Gen Quantum Computers
Reddit Reveals Sports Engagement Strategy Fueling Fan Communities
Reddit Reveals Sports Engagement Strategy Fueling Fan Communities
iPhone 17e
Apple iPhone 17e Leak Unveils New Details
This 19yo From Taxila Developed Car Control App That Uses Hand Gestures
This 19yo from Taxila Developed Car Control App That Uses Hand Gestures