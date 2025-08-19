Amazon Appstore Shutting Down On Android Devices

Amazon has officially confirmed that the Amazon Appstore will no longer be available on Android devices, marking a major change in the company’s mobile software strategy.

The closure of the Amazon Appstore reflects Amazon’s decision to focus more on its hardware ecosystem instead of competing with Google’s Play Store. According to a company notice, applications downloaded from the Amazon Appstore will not be guaranteed to function on Android devices once the store is shut down on August 20, 2025.

Amazon warned that apps installed through its store could become unstable and pose security risks, since they will no longer receive regular updates or patches. To minimize potential issues, the company has advised users to uninstall such apps and, where possible, reinstall them through the Google Play Store.

Amazon Coins Program to Be Discontinued

As part of this move, Amazon will also discontinue its Amazon Coins program on the same date. Customers who still hold unused Coins will be eligible for refunds, though the company has not yet shared specific details about the refund process.

For Android users, the Google Play Store remains the most secure marketplace. It integrates directly with the Android operating system and includes Google Play Protect, which scans apps continuously for harmful activity.

Industry experts highlight that this decision comes as Google strengthens its stance on third-party app stores through its new Advanced Protection Mode. While Amazon had long been seen as a trusted alternative, its withdrawal signals further consolidation around Google Play as the dominant Android app platform.