Amazon is preparing to make one of the biggest changes to its long-running Fire tablet series. For years, the company has relied on Fire OS, a customized fork of Android.

While this worked for budget devices, it often drew criticism for its limited app ecosystem and missing Google services. Now, according to a new report, Amazon is ready to embrace Android more directly, signaling a major shift in its tablet strategy.

The first Fire tablet running on Android is expected to arrive next year. Interestingly, it will launch at a $400 price point. This figure is significantly higher than the affordable pricing that made Fire tablets popular in the first place. However, Amazon appears confident that the added value of Android will attract more buyers.

Reports suggest that this move has been in development for several years. The company decided to take this step after hearing persistent customer complaints about Fire OS. Despite regular updates, the software never fully matched the functionality and app compatibility that Android users expect.

Still, there is a catch with this transition. Amazon’s new tablets will use the open-source version of Android, which means Google apps like Gmail, YouTube, and the Play Store will not come preinstalled. Users will likely rely on Amazon’s own Appstore unless they choose to sideload applications.

Even with that limitation, Amazon hopes the switch will help boost tablet sales in the increasingly competitive market. If successful, this shift could redefine the Fire lineup and push the brand beyond its budget-focused roots.