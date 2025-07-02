Amazon has officially crossed a historic threshold, deploying its one millionth robot across its global warehouse operations.

The milestone robot was delivered to a fulfillment center in Japan, marking 13 years since Amazon began integrating automation into its logistics infrastructure following the 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems.

According to “The Wall Street Journal,” this number brings Amazon’s robotic workforce nearly on par with its human employees, hinting at a new era of automation within the company’s operations.

The report also revealed that “75% of Amazon’s global deliveries” are now handled, in some capacity, by robots.

In conjunction with this milestone, Amazon has introduced a new generative AI model dubbed “DeepFleet.” Designed specifically for its warehouse robotics system, DeepFleet will streamline route coordination and improve operational efficiency. Amazon claims this AI model will boost the speed of its robotic fleet by 10%.

Built using “Amazon SageMaker,” the company’s proprietary cloud-based AI development studio, DeepFleet leverages advanced machine learning capabilities. It was trained on Amazon’s internal warehouse and inventory data to optimize movement and task allocation.

Vulcan: A Robot with a Sense of Touch

Amazon’s robotic evolution continues with the rollout of Vulcan, its most advanced robot to date.

Vulcan was first unveiled in May 2025. It has two specialized arms. Additionally, one is used to reorganize inventory. The other has a camera and a suction cup to grab items precisely. What sets Vulcan apart is its ability to “feel” what it handles, thanks to its tactile sensing technology.

In October 2024, Amazon announced a bold step toward full-scale automation: “next-generation fulfillment centers” featuring 10 times more robots than existing facilities, while still employing human workers. The first such center has already gone operational in Shreveport, Louisiana, near the Texas border.

While the one-million robot figure is impressive, it underscores a broader transformation in Amazon’s fulfillment model. By pairing robotics with generative AI, the company is setting new standards in speed, precision, and scale in the logistics world. This combination is reshaping how goods are picked, packed, and shipped around the globe.