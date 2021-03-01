Technology

Amidst Pakistan’s 4G woes, the global fight for 6G has already begun

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 57 sec read>

While most consumers in Pakistan are struggling to get better 4G connectivity, with the plans to introduce 5G technology still underway, and people in the developed nations looking forward to experiencing the ultra-fast 5G, the major global powers are already vying for the next big thing – 6G, which has the potential to render speeds of up to a whopping rate of 1 terabyte per second, 100 times faster than the top 5G speeds.

The geopolitical feuds between the longtime rivals US and China are increasingly being fueled by another major factor – the dynamics of the 6G technology and not without good reason. Countries that take the lead in developing the 6G will be leading what is being termed as the next Industrial revolution.

Years of attempts to hamper China’s 5G development by the Trump administration, some of whom have been successful, have damaged Chinese companies. However, China has still managed to emerge as the undisputed 5G leader.

Peter Vetter, head of access and devices at Nokia Oyj’s research arm Bell Labs, said, “This endeavor is so important that it’s become an arms race to some extent,” “It will require an army of researchers on it to remain competitive.”

6G is already guiding the policies in both Beijing and Washington. Donal Trump tweeted the following in 2019:

Tech-savvy Trump: 5G and 6G 'so obviously' the future

“Currently China seems to be doing everything in terms of surveillance and suppression to make sure that they (The US) lose future markets in Europe,” said Paul Timmers, a senior adviser at Brussels-based think tank European Policy Centre and former director of digital society and cybersecurity at the European Commission.

Source: Govtech

5G 6G
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Space startup Gitai raises $17.1 M to accelerate commercial space through robotic workforce

in News, Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   1 min read

NASA utilizes the power of Cloud Computing to keep its Perseverance Mars rover on track

in News, Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   1 min read

Pakistan Oxygen to build multi-million electrode plant in Karachi

in News, Technology
Mar 1, 2021  ·   55 sec read
Up Next: OnePlus 9 Pro key specs revealed through leaked screenshots and more