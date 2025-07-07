If you’ve installed Android 16, you may notice slower wake times and lock-screen delays on Google Pixel phones. Although Android 16 feels similar to Android 15 on the surface, changes under the hood are creating noticeable issues.

Several Pixel users have reported that their devices are slow to wake up when tapping the screen or pressing the power button. Once the display activates, the lock screen reportedly lags before transitioning into the main interface of Android. This issue has been confirmed by multiple sources and appears to affect users across different Pixel models.

In some cases, rebooting the device offers a temporary fix, though the problem tends to return after some time. So far, Google has not officially acknowledged the bug or announced when a solution will be rolled out.

However, the number of user reports suggests that a future fix may likely arrive in an upcoming update. While the issue is frustrating, most users report that the rest of the Android 16 experience remains stable and responsive.