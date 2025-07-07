By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Android 16

If you’ve installed Android 16, you may notice slower wake times and lock-screen delays on Google Pixel phones. Although Android 16 feels similar to Android 15 on the surface, changes under the hood are creating noticeable issues.

Several Pixel users have reported that their devices are slow to wake up when tapping the screen or pressing the power button. Once the display activates, the lock screen reportedly lags before transitioning into the main interface of Android. This issue has been confirmed by multiple sources and appears to affect users across different Pixel models.

In some cases, rebooting the device offers a temporary fix, though the problem tends to return after some time. So far, Google has not officially acknowledged the bug or announced when a solution will be rolled out.

However, the number of user reports suggests that a future fix may likely arrive in an upcoming update. While the issue is frustrating, most users report that the rest of the Android 16 experience remains stable and responsive.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Gps School Inspections Aim To Stop Fake Reports

Punjab Govt Launches New Digital School Inspection System

Samsung's Foldable Devices

Samsung’s Foldable Devices Specs Leak Ahead of Official Launch

Realme 14 Series To Debut On July 14 With Pakistans First Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Most Advanced Qualcomm Processor With Highest Power Efficiency

Realme 14 Series to Debut on July 14 with Pakistan’s First Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: Most Advanced Qualcomm Processor

Windows 11

Windows 11 Surpasses Windows 10 in Global Desktop Usage

Ptcls Acquisition Of Telenor Pakistan Faces Fresh Delay

Dar Meets Etisalat CEO Amid PTCL-Telenor Merger Delay

Cryptocurrency Markets

3 Key Factors That May Affect Cryptocurrency Markets This Week

Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25

SECP Imposes Rs425M Penalties for Compliance in FY2024-25

Pakistan Mango Industry Faces Crisis Amid Climate Change Water Shortage

Pakistan Mango Industry faces crisis amid climate change & water shortage

Smartwatches

Bank Alfalah Introduces Interest-Free Plans for Smartwatch & Earbud Shoppers

Fbr Unveils Ai Customs Clearance For Efficient Tax Collection

FBR Unveils Pakistan’s First AI Customs Clearance System

Mg Hs Trophy Price Remains Unchanged Despite Nev Tax Hike

MG HS Trophy Price Remains Unchanged Despite NEV Tax Hike

Finance Minister Reviews Launch Of Pms Fan Replacement Program

Finance Minister Reviews Launch of PM’s Fan Replacement Program

Pakistani Startup Delivers 3d Printed Prosthetic Arms To Gaza Children

Pakistani Startup Delivers 3D-Printed Prosthetic Arms to Gaza Children