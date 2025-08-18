An APK teardown of Google Play Services version 26.32.31 beta has revealed upcoming changes to the Android Data backup system. The findings suggest that Google is preparing to give users more control over which folders get backed up.

Currently, Android’s automatic cloud backup covers photos, videos, system settings, and limited user data. However, not everything is included. For example, encrypted data cannot be backed up. Additionally, folders like Downloads are left out, meaning important files are often excluded from cloud storage.

The beta code hints at a possible solution. Google may soon allow users to include the Downloads folder in backups, along with other custom folders. All chosen data would still be stored securely in Google Drive.

Interestingly, one string in the code mentions “documents.” This suggests that Google might allow selective backups based on file types, such as documents, rather than every single file in a folder.

For now, nothing has been officially confirmed. Still, these findings strongly indicate that Google is working on more flexible and user-friendly backup options. If released, the update would give Android users greater peace of mind by ensuring that more of their important files are safely stored online.