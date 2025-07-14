Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi Fi Service

The Punjab free Wi-Fi service is now available in Rahim Yar Khan, giving residents a reason to celebrate as the provincial government continues its mission to enhance digital access across the region.

The new Punjab free Wi-Fi service, launched on Monday, allows locals in Rahim Yar Khan to enjoy complimentary internet at several prominent locations, including Adda Khanpur, City Pull, School Bazaar, the railway station, Jail Chowk, and Hospital Chowk.

This initiative follows the directives of the Chief Minister as Punjab steadily transforms into a digitally connected province. The Wi-Fi network in Rahim Yar Khan now stretches from Dari Sangi to Chak No 72-PN, making it easier for students, residents, and visitors to stay connected.

The move is part of a wider digital plan that has already brought more than 200 free Wi-Fi spots to Lahore and established a total of 270 hotspots across 11 districts in Punjab. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority, managing this project, has also rolled out similar services in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, Attock, Sahiwal, Okara, and Murree.

So far, over 13 million people have benefitted from Punjab free Wi-Fi, collectively using upwards of 265 terabytes of data. According to the Safe Cities Authority, the facility is designed to simplify daily life by offering seamless internet access, although it is not intended for emergency calls, video streaming, or entertainment use.