By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple

After Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Williams retires, Apple has stated that its design staff will report directly to CEO Tim Cook. Cook is now directly in charge of one of Apple’s most important departments. The move represents a dramatic change in the company’s leadership structure.

Apple is now going through a significant design change in preparation for the release of its “Liquid Glass” interface. Later this year, iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices will all use this new design language.

Real-time rendering made possible by Liquid Glass allows content to flow beneath transparent, glass-like objects. It is a technology that “combines the optical qualities of glass with a fluidity only Apple can achieve,” according to Alan Dye, VP of human interface design at Apple. It promises to improve the smoothness and visual richness of user interactions by adapting according to context and content.

Apple describes Liquid Glass as its most extensive design update yet. Inspired by the Vision Pro’s augmented reality interface, the update adds depth, transparency, and fluid visuals throughout the system. Although early versions emphasized shine and gloss, recent beta builds have introduced more frosted effects for clarity and readability.

Tim Cook is now set to lead Apple’s design efforts directly. The company is poised to deliver a refined and immersive visual experience across its ecosystem.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

