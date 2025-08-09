By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 17 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Intelligence

A few hours ago, OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT-5, calling it the most advanced version yet. Apple Intelligence currently uses the older GPT-4o. However, users will not have to wait long for an upgrade. According to the source, Apple plans to integrate GPT-5 into the final releases of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. These updates are expected to roll out next month, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 17 series. This upgrade will significantly enhance Apple Intelligence features across devices.

In Apple Intelligence, Siri can access ChatGPT for detailed answers when needed. Users can also benefit from ChatGPT in Writing Tools to refine text or Visual Intelligence with Camera Control to identify surroundings instantly. These features currently run on GPT-4o.

Once the next operating system updates arrive, all ChatGPT-powered functions in Apple Intelligence will switch to GPT-5. This change will deliver more accurate, faster, and context-aware responses. With the rollout only weeks away, Apple device owners can soon experience GPT-5’s advanced capabilities without delay.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads In Answers On X
Elon Musk Says Grok Will Display Ads in Answers on X
Want To Reach Level 100 On Fortnite This Xp Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes
Want to Reach Level 100 on Fortnite? This XP Map Trick Will Do It In Minutes!
Google Finance
Google Finance Page Gets AI-Powered Redesign
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Working on Redmi Phone with Record-Breaking 8,500mAh+ Battery
Pakistans Security Forces
Pakistan’s Security Forces Bring Down ‘Indian Drone’ in Lahore
Dipitt
Dipitt Removes AI Quaid-e-Azam Ketchup Ad After Public Criticism
Yango Group
Yango Group Enters Pakistan’s Startup Scene with Trukkr Investment
Pakistan
Pakistan Advances Financial Cybersecurity with PCI DSS Compliance Training
Split Release Backfires Wednesday Season 2 Struggles On Global Rankings
Split-Release Backfires? ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Struggles On Global Rankings
Whatsapp Tests Disappearing About Status In Latest Android Beta
WhatsApp Tests Disappearing About Status in Latest Android Beta
Operation Grey Pakistan Bows To U S Pressure To Dismantle Scam Call Networks
Operation Grey: Under Reported U.S. Pressure, Pakistan Cracks Down on Scam Call Rings
Metas New Virtual Reality Headsets Offer A Glimpse Of Next Gen Reality
Meta’s New Virtual Reality Headsets Offer a Glimpse of Next-Gen Reality
Pakistan
Pakistan Targets $30B IT Exports with New Digital Ecosystem and Reforms