A few hours ago, OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT-5, calling it the most advanced version yet. Apple Intelligence currently uses the older GPT-4o. However, users will not have to wait long for an upgrade. According to the source, Apple plans to integrate GPT-5 into the final releases of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. These updates are expected to roll out next month, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 17 series. This upgrade will significantly enhance Apple Intelligence features across devices.

In Apple Intelligence, Siri can access ChatGPT for detailed answers when needed. Users can also benefit from ChatGPT in Writing Tools to refine text or Visual Intelligence with Camera Control to identify surroundings instantly. These features currently run on GPT-4o.

Once the next operating system updates arrive, all ChatGPT-powered functions in Apple Intelligence will switch to GPT-5. This change will deliver more accurate, faster, and context-aware responses. With the rollout only weeks away, Apple device owners can soon experience GPT-5’s advanced capabilities without delay.