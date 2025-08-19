The iPhone 17e is expected to launch next spring, according to recent leaks from a reliable source. The device will succeed the iPhone 16e, which Apple launched in February.

The leak suggests the iPhone 17e will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It will keep the Dynamic Island design, include a 12MP front camera with Face ID, and feature a 48MP rear camera. However, Apple is preparing a new design for the upcoming model.

The biggest change will be the A19 chip, which also powers the flagship iPhone 17. This marks the main performance upgrade over the iPhone 16e. Other updates, such as battery improvements, could also appear, though details remain unconfirmed.

As the rumored launch approaches, more information about the iPhone 17e is expected to surface, building excitement among Apple fans.