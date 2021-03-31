Apple is coming up with a new Remote for the next generation of Apple TV

There have been rumors about the next-generation Apple TV for a while now, but we don’t know when the company plans to announce it officially. However, according to 9to5Mac, Apple is developing a new Remote for Apple TV, which corroborates some previous rumors about Apple updating the Siri Remote.

Details about this new Apple TV Remote are still unknown, but 9to5Mac says that this model is being developed under the codename “B519,” which is quite different from the codename of the current Siri Remote — internally identified as “B439.”

When Apple introduced the Apple TV 4K in 2017, the Siri Remote had a small change with a white ring around the Menu button, which identified as a new model. However, as the new Remote has an internal model number way above the current version, we believe the changes will be more significant.

Siri Remote has always been a controversial accessory among Apple TV users. While some people love it, there are a significant number of users who hate it for not having physical navigation buttons or for having a glass surface, which makes it extremely fragile. With a new Apple TV model on the way, this could be the perfect opportunity for Apple to create an improved Remote.

In August 2020, Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a new Apple TV with a faster chip and an “updated remote control” that will work with the Find My app. Bloomberg reiterated this rumor with new sources last December, saying that the new Apple TV with the updated Remote will arrive in 2021.

Source: 9to5Mac

