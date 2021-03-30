News, Technology

Apple is looking to expand its independent repair program to nearly every country where Apple products are sold

When it comes to repairing Apple products, it is quite a tricky situation as some products require special tools most third-party sources rarely own. This is especially in the case of those users who live in areas with limited accessibility. Hence, Apple recently announced that it will be expanding its independent repair provider program to ensure your product is repaired by the proper resources.

As of now, the program is only available in the US, Canada, and Europe, but according to Apple’s announcement, repair providers from multiple countries will be able to join this week, with providers from even more countries including China joining the program later this year.

According to Apple, providers have to first apply to participate and once they are approved, they can only buy a limited variety of first-party materials like batteries, screens, and diagnostic tools. In a nutshell, your local repair person will be able to fix the most common issues with official parts however anything that requires extra examination will have to go through Apple, one of its authorized service providers or risk voiding a warranty or becoming unsupported down the line.

For service providers, it is to be noted that joining this program comes with a contract that gives Apple the right to inspect repair shops. Moreover, Apple can charge $1,000 per transaction for any shop it catches using knockoff parts in more than two percent of repairs.

