Apple Jumps Ship: iOS 19 Is Now iOS 26 To Match The Calendar

Apple is changing the way it names its operating systems. Beginning this year, the corporation will abandon its conventional sequential numerical system. Instead, Apple will use a year-based naming system, starting with iOS 26 rather than iOS 19.







This update is not exclusive to iOS. It will apply over Apple’s complete software range. That covers iPad OS, macOS, tvOS, watch OS, and vision OS. All will upgrade to “26” as their new iOS numbering.

iOS 26: A Simpler Way to Track Updates

The goal of this update is to simplify things for users. By tying OS version numbers to the calendar year, Apple aims to make it easier to identify how recent a particular update is. For example, iOS 26 will clearly indicate it’s the 2026 release, removing the guesswork of traditional versioning.

This change brings Apple’s OS strategy in line with naming conventions already used in software like Microsoft Office and Windows.







A New Look Inspired by visionOS

Along with the new naming system, Apple is preparing a major visual redesign. The new look will be inspired by visionOS, the interface designed for the Vision Pro headset. This will bring a more unified experience across all Apple devices.

Users can expect a cleaner, more modern interface, with improved consistency in design elements. The update will help bridge the gap between Apple’s mobile, desktop, and wearable platforms.

WWDC 2025 Announcement

Apple is expected to unveil both the new naming convention and the design overhaul at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, 2025. The event will provide a first look at iOS 26 and its sibling OS updates.