Apple Makes Huge Earnings In Q3 2021 Due To iPhone Sales

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent semiconductor chip supply, Apple has been making a huge amount of profit through their iPhones and with the additional continuous upgrades the sales are skyrocketing and the hard work is definitely paying off.

The Cupertino-based tech company announced a year-over-year total revenue of $81.4 billion. However, it is to be noted that iPhones make about half of that figure. Furthermore, Apple highlighted a jump in previous income statistics i.e. 93% despite of the fact that Apple was particularly slow in making a profit from iPhones between the month of April-June.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook:

“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important.”