News, Technology

Apple Makes Huge Earnings In Q3 2021 Due To iPhone Sales

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 29 sec read>

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent semiconductor chip supply, Apple has been making a huge amount of profit through their iPhones and with the additional continuous upgrades the sales are skyrocketing and the hard work is definitely paying off.

The Cupertino-based tech company announced a year-over-year total revenue of $81.4 billion. However, it is to be noted that iPhones make about half of that figure. Furthermore, Apple highlighted a jump in previous income statistics i.e. 93% despite of the fact that Apple was particularly slow in making a profit from iPhones between the month of April-June.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook:
“This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important.”

Apple iPhone
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile
iphone12promax.jpg

How To Change Your iPhone’s Text Size For Specific Apps

in Mobile, News
Aug 3, 2021  ·  

MediaTek Set To Introduce a 4nm Chip By The End Of 2021

in News, Technology
Aug 3, 2021  ·  

Telegram Video Calls Can Now Accommodate Upto 1000 Viewers And More

in News, Social Media
Aug 3, 2021  ·  
Up Next: NUST Displays Assistive Technologies At Technology For Inclusion Summit