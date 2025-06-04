According to recent leaks, Apple is moving towards a future where iPhones could entirely ditch the USB port. This radical shift is largely centered around the iPhone 17 Air, which is tipped to be the first Apple phone without a USB-C port, relying solely on wireless charging.







The “iPhone 17 Air” is being highlighted as the specific model that will feature this portless design for the first time. It’s expected to be ultra-slim and achieve this by eliminating physical ports, including the USB-C. This means the iPhone 17 Air would rely entirely on wireless charging, leveraging Apple’s Qi2-certified MagSafe technology. Qi2 is a standardized wireless charging protocol, which makes it compatible with a broader range of chargers. Apple reportedly sees this as the beginning of a wider transition to fully cable-free mobile devices across its lineup.

The European Union had mandated the adoption of USB-C for all mobile devices to reduce electronic waste and streamline the user experience, forcing Apple to switch from its proprietary Lightning port to USB-C for recent iPhone models.

Crucially, the European Commission has clarified that if a phone does not offer wired charging at all, then it is not required to have a USB-C port.







Eliminating the port allows for even thinner and sleeker iPhone designs, aligning with Apple’s long-standing minimalist product philosophy. Removing physical ports eliminates entry points for dust and water, potentially improving the device’s durability and water resistance.

This move further pushes Apple’s wireless accessory ecosystem, encouraging users to adopt MagSafe chargers. Historically, Apple has been known for being a pioneer in removing physical features (like the headphone jack) in pursuit of a more future-forward experience.

A major concern for users will be data transfer. Currently, USB-C offers fast wired data transfer, especially for large files like high-resolution videos. Apple would need to ensure robust and fast wireless data syncing solutions (e.g., via iCloud or improved AirDrop capabilities) to compensate.

While many users have embraced wireless charging for convenience, some still prefer or rely on wired connections for various reasons. A complete removal of the port might be a significant adjustment for them.

If successful, Apple’s move could set a precedent for the broader smartphone industry, leading other manufacturers to explore portless designs.

The introduction of the iPhone 17 Air aligns with Apple’s MacBook Air strategy, focusing on portability and a streamlined user experience. Its success will likely dictate the pace at which Apple rolls out portless designs to other iPhone models.