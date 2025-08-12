By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 10 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple

Apple has released iOS 26 Beta 6, introducing new ringtones, Camera app changes, interface refinements, and faster performance. The update arrives as the software nears its expected public release in September. Alongside iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS betas, this release focuses on smaller but impactful upgrades, according to TechCrunch.

The update features six new ringtones derived from the “Reflection” tone. Among them, “Dreamer” has gained notable attention and praise on social media.

Apple has reverted the Camera app’s swipe behavior to its original form after earlier changes drew heavy criticism from users. This adjustment restores the familiar swipe direction for switching between camera modes.

Performance improvements include faster transition times and new animations for opening and closing apps. These refinements enhance the overall user experience and make navigation smoother.

The “Liquid Glass” interface has also been improved. It now offers richer color dispersion in tab navigation and more pronounced effects on the lock screen and toggle buttons.

Users will see a redesigned onboarding sequence after updating. This guide introduces Liquid Glass and other iOS 26 features, including refreshed icons and updated layouts for native apps. A public beta release is expected soon after the developer version, giving more users access to these new changes.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Linkedin Decides To Pull The Plug On Alternative Feed Options Heres Why
LinkedIn Decides to Pull the Plug on Alternative Feed Options: Here’s Why
Mafia The Old Country Brings Sicilian Grit Back To The Mafia Series
Mafia: The Old Country Brings Sicilian Grit Back to the Mafia Series
Sbp Selects Design For New Currency Notes
Audit Finds Five Countries Owe Pakistan Over Rs86 Billion
Winrar Hit By Zero Day Exploit That Plants Malware At Windows Startup
WinRAR Hit by Zero-Day Exploit That Plants Malware at Windows Startup
Nadra
NADRA Rolls Out Online Birth & Death Registration in Three Punjab Districts
China
China Introduces AI-Driven 5G Robot Antelope for Smart Wildlife Tracking
Whatsapp To Introduce Motion Photos For More Lifelike Sharing In Chat
WhatsApp to Introduce Motion Photos for More Lifelike Sharing
Vivo V60
Vivo V60 Unveiled Featuring ZEISS Triple Cameras and Massive Battery
Cambridge As And A Level Results 2025 Announced
Cambridge AS and A Level Results 2025 Announced
Pakistan Further Boosts Cybersecurity Infrastructure Under Digital Pakistan Vision
Pakistan Expands 5G Spectrum & Fiber Optics to Power Cybersecurity Vision
Companies Act 2017 Reforms Target Outdated Corporate Regulations
Companies Act 2017 Reforms Target Outdated Corporate Regulations
Haval Sales Dip As New Entrants Intensity Competition
Haval Sales Slide as New Entrants Heat Up Competition
Sindh Govt
Sindh Govt to Roll Out Smart Cards for Weapon Permits