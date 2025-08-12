Apple has released iOS 26 Beta 6, introducing new ringtones, Camera app changes, interface refinements, and faster performance. The update arrives as the software nears its expected public release in September. Alongside iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS betas, this release focuses on smaller but impactful upgrades, according to TechCrunch.

The update features six new ringtones derived from the “Reflection” tone. Among them, “Dreamer” has gained notable attention and praise on social media.

The new “Dreamer” ringtone in iOS 26 Beta 6 is such a bop! pic.twitter.com/2JExYjQRT6 — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) August 11, 2025

Apple has reverted the Camera app’s swipe behavior to its original form after earlier changes drew heavy criticism from users. This adjustment restores the familiar swipe direction for switching between camera modes.

Performance improvements include faster transition times and new animations for opening and closing apps. These refinements enhance the overall user experience and make navigation smoother.

iOS 26 beta 6 brings new animations when opening and closing apps pic.twitter.com/u2BiXZDVTg — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 11, 2025

The “Liquid Glass” interface has also been improved. It now offers richer color dispersion in tab navigation and more pronounced effects on the lock screen and toggle buttons.

iOS 26 Beta 6 ✨ Liquid Glass pic.twitter.com/w0mEioQK9Y — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) August 11, 2025

Users will see a redesigned onboarding sequence after updating. This guide introduces Liquid Glass and other iOS 26 features, including refreshed icons and updated layouts for native apps. A public beta release is expected soon after the developer version, giving more users access to these new changes.