Apple Scales Iphone 17 Production Across Five Indian Plants

Apple has shifted the full production of the iPhone 17 lineup to India ahead of the device launch next month. The company now manufactures all four iPhone 17 models in five factories across India. This move reduces reliance on China and secures supply lines for devices bound for the United States.

New assembly capacity includes plants run by the Tata Group in Tamil Nadu and a large Foxconn unit near the Bangalore airport. Tata facilities are set to contribute a major share of India output over the next two years and will play a central role in Apple supply plans.

India has seen a rapid rise in iPhone exports this year. Between April and July, shipments from India reached about $7.5 billion. That pace approached half of the year’s total exports from India. Industry data shows that a growing share of iPhones shipped from India are bound for the United States.

Apple is also reshaping its workforce mix in India. Reports say company engineers from Taiwan and Japan are joining local teams after some overseas staff were recalled. This realignment raises costs but maintains production momentum and expertise on the ground.