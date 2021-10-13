Apple set to reveal new MacBooks next week

After the announcement of the iPhone 13, Apple is aiming to introduce new MacBooks at the Apple ‘Unleashed’ event which was just recently announced. The event will kick off next week on October 18th.

So far, no details in regards to the event have been disclosed but given the history of previous ‘Unleashed’ events this year we may expect new MacBook laptops which would likely be powered by the next generation of ARM-based M series chipset which is rumored to be called the Apple M2 chip.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

The new MacBook will most likely be a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apart from that, there are rumors that the Cupertino-based tech giant may introduce a new Mac Pro desktop computer as the company was clear that it aims to transition to its own ARM-based chips by the end of 2021.