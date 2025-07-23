Saudi Arabia’s official Apple online store has opened. The brand is now directly entering the local market. In the past, Apple items were distributed around the country through third-party stores. The Apple Store app or Apple’s website now allows customers to place direct orders. Both platforms fully support the Arabic language. Apple guarantees outstanding customer service supported by committed and skilled team members.

The online store features Apple’s complete product lineup. Customers can get personalized recommendations based on their existing Apple devices. Users can easily compare models, access saved items, and track their orders. Mac buyers can use configure-to-order options for custom setups. Apple Watch users can mix and match cases and bands. Apple also offers free engraving on AirPods, Apple Pencil, and AirTag in both Arabic and English. You can engrave text, emojis, or numbers.

Support is available via online chat and phone calls. After purchase, users can connect with Apple experts for assistance with setup. Assistance includes switching to iOS, cellular activation, and more. The Buy Now Pay Later option is available. It allows customers to pay in four monthly installments, interest-free.

AppleCare+ is now supported in Saudi Arabia, along with the official trade-in program. Apple also plans to open physical stores across the country next year. One iconic store is set to open in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This move signals Apple’s strong commitment to the Saudi market.