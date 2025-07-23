By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 28 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Store

Saudi Arabia’s official Apple online store has opened. The brand is now directly entering the local market. In the past, Apple items were distributed around the country through third-party stores. The Apple Store app or Apple’s website now allows customers to place direct orders. Both platforms fully support the Arabic language. Apple guarantees outstanding customer service supported by committed and skilled team members.

The online store features Apple’s complete product lineup. Customers can get personalized recommendations based on their existing Apple devices. Users can easily compare models, access saved items, and track their orders. Mac buyers can use configure-to-order options for custom setups. Apple Watch users can mix and match cases and bands. Apple also offers free engraving on AirPods, Apple Pencil, and AirTag in both Arabic and English. You can engrave text, emojis, or numbers.

Support is available via online chat and phone calls. After purchase, users can connect with Apple experts for assistance with setup. Assistance includes switching to iOS, cellular activation, and more. The Buy Now Pay Later option is available. It allows customers to pay in four monthly installments, interest-free.

AppleCare+ is now supported in Saudi Arabia, along with the official trade-in program. Apple also plans to open physical stores across the country next year. One iconic store is set to open in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This move signals Apple’s strong commitment to the Saudi market.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Students Prioritize Tech In 2025 26 College Admissions In Sindh

Students Prioritize Computer in 2025–26 College Admissions in Sindh

Openai Confirms Massive Oracle Deal To Power 500b Stargate Project

OpenAI confirms massive Oracle deal to power $500B Stargate Project

Monsoon Threatens 3000 Government School Buildings In Punjab

Monsoon Threatens 3,000 Government School Buildings in Punjab

Threads Boosts Creator Tools With New Performance Insights

Threads Boosts Creator Tools with New Performance Insights

Rs244 Billion Overbilling By Discos Uncovered In Agp Audit Report

Rs244 Billion Overbilling by DISCOs Uncovered in AGP Audit Report

Amazon Acquires Bee To Power Next Gen Ai Wearables

Amazon Acquires Bee to Power Next-Gen AI Wearables

Lahore Launches Electric Tram Project With Chinese Made Unit

Lahore Launches First ever Electric Tram Project with Chinese-Made Unit

Alibaba Unveils Its Most Advanced Ai Coding Model Qwen3 Coder

Alibaba Unveils Its Most Advanced AI Coding Model, Qwen3-Coder

Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Blunder Ends 158-Year Legacy, 700 Workers Affected

Oneplus and Oppo

OnePlus & Oppo Working on Small Tablets with Top-Tier Chipsets

Apple iPad 11-inch A16

Apple iPad 11-inch A16 (2025) – Specification

Redmi Note 15 Pro+

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Leaked Specs

Spotify Allows Ai Generated Songs To Be Published Under Dead Artists Name

Spotify Allows AI-Generated Songs To Be Published Under Dead Artists Name