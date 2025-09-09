Apple Teases Vision Pro 2 Release Date Now In A Sleek New Look

Apple is gearing up for a big refresh of its Vision Pro headset, with insiders suggesting that the Vision Pro 2 will deliver substantial performance and design upgrades. Analysts report that the next-gen headset will focus heavily on comfort, efficiency, and power, key areas where the first-generation device received mixed reviews.

Slimmer, Lighter, and More Powerful

Industry sources anticipate a slimmer and lighter build, likely achieved through the use of premium materials like magnesium or titanium. This change could make the Vision Pro 2 far more comfortable for extended sessions, addressing one of the most common complaints about its predecessor.

Under the hood, Apple is rumored to include a next-generation M5 chip, enabling faster performance and greater energy efficiency. The headset will reportedly feature brighter micro-OLED displays and a longer-lasting battery, setting a new bar for spatial computing experiences.

A Sleek New Look: Space Black

Perhaps the most exciting leak is the reveal of a new “Space Black” colorway. This darker finish elevates the headset’s premium feel, giving it a more professional, MacBook Pro-like aesthetic.

It also offers a practical advantage by showing fewer smudges and fingerprints than the original lighter finish, perfect for professionals who want a clean, refined look.

Launch Timeline and Expectations

While Apple has not officially confirmed a release date, tech watchers predict a launch window between late 2025 and spring 2026, likely aligning with WWDC.