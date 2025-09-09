By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Teases Vision Pro 2 Release Date Now In A Sleek New Look

Apple is gearing up for a big refresh of its Vision Pro headset, with insiders suggesting that the Vision Pro 2 will deliver substantial performance and design upgrades. Analysts report that the next-gen headset will focus heavily on comfort, efficiency, and power, key areas where the first-generation device received mixed reviews.

Slimmer, Lighter, and More Powerful

Industry sources anticipate a slimmer and lighter build, likely achieved through the use of premium materials like magnesium or titanium. This change could make the Vision Pro 2 far more comfortable for extended sessions, addressing one of the most common complaints about its predecessor.

Under the hood, Apple is rumored to include a next-generation M5 chip, enabling faster performance and greater energy efficiency. The headset will reportedly feature brighter micro-OLED displays and a longer-lasting battery, setting a new bar for spatial computing experiences.

A Sleek New Look: Space Black

Perhaps the most exciting leak is the reveal of a new “Space Black” colorway. This darker finish elevates the headset’s premium feel, giving it a more professional, MacBook Pro-like aesthetic.

It also offers a practical advantage by showing fewer smudges and fingerprints than the original lighter finish, perfect for professionals who want a clean, refined look.

Launch Timeline and Expectations

While Apple has not officially confirmed a release date, tech watchers predict a launch window between late 2025 and spring 2026, likely aligning with WWDC.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Youtube Smashes Livestream Record With Nfl Opening Night Orbit
YouTube Smashes Livestream Record with NFL Opening Night Orbit
Gb Police Enforce Tiktok Ban
GB Police Enforce TikTok Ban
Xiaomi 15t
Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro Launch Officially Announced
Pubg Makers Launch A Brand New Battle Royale Game
PUBG Makers Launch A Brand New Battle Royale Game
Court Extends Remand In Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Ducky Bhai Sent to Jail on 14-Day Judicial Remand
Bitcoin Rocky Near 112k Despite Rising Fed Rate Cut Optimism
Bitcoin Rocky Near $112K Despite Rising Fed Rate-Cut Optimism
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
Pakistan Begins Work on Central Bank Digital Currency
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 When Is The Next Update
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4: When Is the Next Update?
Crypto Market Cap Surges Past 4 1 Trillion As Bitcoin Leads Breakout Rally
Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility Amid Mixed Crypto Market Trends
Pitb Revamps Punjab Govt Portal With Improved Accessibility And Functionality
Lahore Board Goes Fully Digital with Paperless System
Apple To Launch Foldable Iphones Ultra Thin Air Model In 2026
iPhone 17 Series Battery Leak Ahead of Launch
Google Ads Weaponized In Mossad Campaign Reaching 19 Countries Including Pakistan
Google Ads Weaponized in Mossad Campaign Reaching 19 Countries, Including Pakistan
Ptcl
IT Ministry Confirms Cable Cut in Jeddah as Pak Faces Severe Internet Disruptions