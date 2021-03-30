Apple Watch rumored to receive a rugged model for extreme sports

Apple Watch is rumored to have a new rugged version that will be aimed at athletes and extreme sports. It is to be noted that Apple releases new Watch versions every year in September. So with the much cheaper Apple Watch SE recently launched, it has been reported that the new version will be more rugged in terms of design and build but will have the same features as the previous model.

According to Bloomberg, the rugged version of the Apple Watch is speculated to have an impact-resistant casing, similar to the ones seen on Casio G-Shock models. Moreover, the Watch will have a rubberized exterior, which is better suited for extreme environments than the stainless steel, aluminum, or titanium casings currently on offer with the existing Apple Watch models.

So far the Cupertino-based company has not given any confirmation of the Watch or whether it could be delayed or canceled. However, Apple is working on a new swim-tracking feature for the Apple Watch which is said to enhance the capability of the swim-tracking activity modes on the current models.

With so many features and variations of the wearable coming up, it’s no surprise that the company led the global wearable shipments in Q4 2020 with a market share of 36.2 percent with an additional 51 percent market share in smartwatches in 2020.