Apple is preparing for a bold redesign journey that will transform the iPhone over the next three years. Each upgrade aims to push boundaries in design, leading to a futuristic iPhone 20 in 2027, perfectly timed to mark the brand’s 20th anniversary.

With slimmer builds, foldable displays, and a glass-wrapped body on the horizon, Apple is signaling its most ambitious evolution yet.

2025 – iPhone 17 Air

Apple is expected to hold the iPhone 17 event on Tuesday, September 9, according to leaks. At this launch, the company is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 Air, the thinnest iPhone ever made.

Reports suggest it could measure just 5.5 mm, offering a lightweight design unlike anything before. However, this thinner body comes at a cost, including reduced battery life and a single-lens camera. Despite compromises, Apple wants to highlight design innovation, starting with this ultra-slim form factor.

2026 – Apple’s First Foldable iPhone

In 2026, Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone, a groundbreaking addition to the lineup. This device will fold like a book, featuring a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display.

Once unfolded, it may even appear thinner than the iPhone 17 Air, ranging between 4.5 and 4.8 mm. Apple is also focusing on reducing the crease to deliver a seamless, glass-like look.

To achieve this, some sacrifices are expected, including the removal of Face ID in favor of Touch ID and a simplified dual-lens rear camera. Two front cameras will ensure selfies are possible whether the phone is open or closed.

2027 – iPhone 20 Anniversary Model

For its 20th anniversary, Apple is planning the most radical design yet with the iPhone 20. This device will feature a wraparound display with no bezels, cutouts, or squared edges, just one continuous piece of glass.

The design will build on Apple’s earlier innovations, including the slim iPhone 17 Air, the foldable iPhone, and the introduction of Liquid Glass design in iOS 26. This anniversary model will represent Apple’s ultimate vision of an all-glass iPhone.