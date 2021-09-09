Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event will take place on September 14th

Apple is set to unveil the much anticipated iPhone 13 in their upcoming event which will take place on September 14th at 10 PM PKT. The event will be another virtual event that will be broadcasted from Apple Park and has been dubbed with the tagline ‘California streaming’.

This event is expected to entirely focus on the new range of iPhones which will apparently come in the same sizes as the iPhone 12, but a headline feature of these phones could be high refresh rate screens which are currently present on a lot of Android phones. Moreover, the new range of iPhones is expected to have smaller display notches and improved cameras.

There is so much hype to this digital event that Apple introduced an AR version of the company logo which inside the Apple logo you are able to see a unique horizon having a static invite. This could indicate that the new iPhone could be an astrophotography mode that Google has offered for its Pixel phones.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

If you want to check the Apple AR feature yourself you can give it a go by checking out Apple’s event site by clicking here. You have to ensure you are using an iOS device for this to work. Once you reach the site, tap on the event logo and you’ll see a glowy AR Apple event logo which will render in the world around you.

Definitely the best #AppleEvent AR Easter egg so far pic.twitter.com/RxEMEGCTEN — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 7, 2021

In addition, the company is expected to give users an insight into the release date for iOS 15 and its respective features as well.