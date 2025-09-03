Apple is gearing up to expand its Beats lineup with a new set of earphones called the Powerbeats Fit, a model positioned as the successor to the Beats Fit Pro released back in 2021. While Apple has already teased the product, leaked images are now giving a closer look at what’s coming.

The photos suggest that the Powerbeats Fit will launch in four colors: black, orange, pink, and beige. The earphones retain the familiar hook-style design seen on the Fit Pro, while the charging case bears a striking resemblance to the previous model.

So far, Apple has kept official details under wraps, and the leaks have revealed little beyond the exterior. Still, expectations are that the Powerbeats Fit will bring upgrades where it counts, including stronger active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a more comfortable fit for extended use.

Apple’s teaser earlier this month also stayed light on information, hinting only that the sports-focused earbuds are coming later this year. If the timeline holds, the Powerbeats Fit will likely arrive in November, just in time for the holiday season.