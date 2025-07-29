TikTok has globally rolled out its Search Ads feature, introducing a new form of keyword-based advertising that places video and carousel ads directly within user search results.

According to statistics, over 57% of TikTok’s massive 2 billion-user base uses the search function, and 25% do so within just 30 seconds of launching the app. Advertisers can now target users at the exact moment they’re seeking ideas, reviews, or products.

The new feature is already active in major markets like the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan, and Canada. It comes equipped with a Search Ads Toggle in Ads Manager, keyword suggestion tools, and in-depth analytics via a dedicated Search Center.

Results Speak, Clicks Soar, Costs Drop

Early adopter brands report seeing a 66% increase in click-through rates (CTR) and a 33% reduction in cost-per-acquisition (CPA) when paired with traditional In-Feed Ads.

Marketing strategists note that while Google still holds the crown for total search scale, TikTok’s edge lies in its immersive, creator-driven content. The platform offers a native experience that blends authenticity, discovery, and direct influence, something static search ads struggle to replicate.

Search Ads: A $300 Billion Disruption in the Making?

The most startling trend? Google’s grip on the U.S. search ad market is weakening, projected to dip below 50% by 2025. Young users (Gen Z) now prefer visually rich discovery experiences on TikTok and Instagram over traditional text searches.

This generational shift, combined with TikTok’s creator ecosystem and its “searchtainment” edge, could be a game-changer. If brands can unlock TikTok’s search ad formula, experts suggest it may trigger a $300 billion shake-up in the global advertising economy.