Google abandoned the project to develop smart contact lenses for augmented reality in 2018, but these lenses are becoming a reality nevertheless. Contact lenses have already seen tremendous progress; for instance, Acuvue sells Oasys with Transitions lenses that automatically darken in sunlight. However, smart lenses are about to make it to the market, as per a recent development.

At an event, InWith Corp unveiled a new method to incorporate augmented vision display chips into contact lenses and create smart contact lenses. Smart lenses can prove revolutionary for people with limited vision or other vision-related diseases such as glaucoma or macular degeneration. The display chips could enable people with vision issues to see the edges of buildings, see signs with greater contrast, connect to the cloud, make orders, search for locations, and better navigate the world around them.

Experts predict that lenses such as these could pave the way for a future where the blind could see with the help of alternate vision created by A.I powered bionic eyes in the future. Displays won’t just be worn in the contact lenses but become part of you.

Source: Digital Trends