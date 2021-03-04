Australian health regulators have officially approved the use of the ECG function in the Apple Watch, meaning users in the region may soon see the feature enabled. Apple’s ECG feature is now a part of the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).

“The ECG app is a software-only mobile medical application intended to be used with the Apple Watch to create, record, store, transfer, and display a single-channel electrocardiogram (ECG). The ECG app is intended for over-the-counter (OTC) use. The ECG data displayed by the ECG app is intended for informational use only. The user is not intended to interpret or take clinical action based on the device output without consultation with a qualified health professional,” the official ERTG documentation says.

ECG is one of the most cutting edge features of the Apple Watch has over 100 million users worldwide.