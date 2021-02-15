Apple achieves 100 million Apple Watch users globally

According to Apple analyst Neil Cybart in San Francisco, the Cupertino based company now has almost a 100 million people wearing an Apple Watch.

In a recent report, it approximately took 6 years for the company to reach the 100 million milestone. The report mentioned key highlights such as the number of new users skyrocketing to 30 million by 2020 which is an immense increase rate in comparison to the previous years. Moreover, the number of users in 2020 is nearly equivalent to the number of users in 2015, 2016 and 2017 combined.

According to the analyst:

“At 100 million users, the Apple Watch is Apple’s fourth-largest product installed base behind the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. At the current sales trajectory, the Apple Watch installed base will surpass the Mac installed base in 2022. Surpassing the iPad installed base will take longer and likely be measured in a number of years based on the current sales trajectory.”

Moreover, the adoption rate of the product has escalated to 10% by 2020 as determined by AboveAvalon in a chart shown below:



According to a report by Statista, the Apple Watch now holds 55% of the smart wearables market globally while Samsung has a market share of a mere 13.9%. Garmin, however, is another well known wearable market which holds third place in the global market by a minimum 8% share.