Auto Dex Leak Suggests Samsung Can Be Rivaling Android Auto

In an effort to compete with Android Auto and maybe even Apple CarPlay, a recent leak suggests that Samsung might be working on Auto DeX, a car-ready version of its DeX desktop interface. To imitate contemporary in-car user interfaces (UIs), Samsung’s auto feature combines a navigation map, audio controls, taskbars, and a “Good Evening” prompt.

Should Android Auto be worried?

Built-In Auto DeX

According to the leaks, Auto DeX supports over 8,500 car models across more than 120 brands and may function even without a compatible car head unit. It could possibly run directly on your phone screen.

This new feature revives the concept of Android Auto for phone screens that Google discontinued in 2022. Users may soon tap into a mobile-first driving interface without needing a car’s infotainment system.

Interface That Feels Familiar But Customized

The DeX UI mirrors One UI 8’s design with dual taskbars: a vertical sidebar to switch apps like Bixby, Maps, Music, and Phone, along with a bottom navigation bar for back, Home, and Recents tabs.

The screen layout features a central map, music widgets, and a “Good Evening” greeting, offering a blend of Android Auto convenience and Samsung’s desktop-like polish.

Unofficial Workaround or Full Feature?

Some sources caution that Auto DeX might not be a polished Samsung product just yet, but rather a clever workaround. We might see it leveraging the existing Samsung Auto app with a DeX overlay to simulate a car-ready interface.

In China, Samsung already offers a version called Samsung Auto, though global support remains limited. It’s still unclear whether Auto DeX is an internal experiment, a community-built tool, or part of Samsung’s official roadmap.

Auto DeX vs Android Auto: What’s at Stake

If Samsung DeX becomes a fully released feature, the tech giant could significantly improve its automotive software ecosystem.

With broad vehicle compatibility and the ability to operate on phones alone, it could fill the gaps left by Google’s fragmented Android Auto rollout. Samsung might become a key contender in the in-car tech space by offering more flexible and device-driven connectivity options.

What Comes Next

Nobody knows when Auto-DeX will be released or when testing will begin because Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed it. More information may be revealed at the next Unpacked event, including enhanced integration with One UI8, future foldable devices, and other developments.

The quest for seamless phone-to-car experiences is gaining pace, so industry watchers should be attentive for prospective announcements or demos.