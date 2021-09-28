News

AWS Community Day 2021 set to empower the masses with the latest Cloud technologies

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 51 sec read>

In today’s time, Cloud Computing plays a profound role in the tech ecosystem from YouTube video streaming to managing digital infrastructure, everything today is dependent on the Cloud. Despite the ever-growing dependency, still, a huge chunk of the public is unaware of Cloud technologies.

AWS Community Pakistan also known as AWS User Group Lahore, a community aimed at bridging the gap between the academia and the cloud computing industry, is organizing its signature event, AWS Community Day 2021 on the 2nd and 3rd of October 2021. The event aims to provide students, experts, and cloud computing enthusiasts with an opportunity to get a more in-depth view of the latest technological advancements provided by Amazon’s cloud computing platform.

AWS Community Day 2021, being a virtual event, will bring about numerous webinars and workshops provided by key industry leaders in order to enhance the essence of learning and get in-depth knowledge of AWS technological advancements.

This event will be hyper-focused on learning the latest cloud technologies. Whether you are a student or a cloud newbie – there is both range and depth in our signature event. It is an opportunity to learn about industry use cases, business outcomes, real-world applications. You can dive deep into the latest AWS technologies, get a step-by-step demo across various topics, explore a range of use cases and learn best practices to build architecture and code to build for the future.

You can know more about the event and register by clicking here.

Amazon Web Services AWS Community Day 2021 AWS Community Pakistan Cloud Computing community events
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Careem Pakistan appoints new People Engagement Director, amidst new age of remote working

in News
Sep 28, 2021  ·  

Prime Minister inaugurates the electric circular train in Karachi

in News
Sep 28, 2021  ·  

Realme Launches Entry Level King C25s

in Mobile, News
Sep 28, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Careem Pakistan appoints new People Engagement Director, amidst new age of remote working