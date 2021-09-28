AWS Community Day 2021 set to empower the masses with the latest Cloud technologies

In today’s time, Cloud Computing plays a profound role in the tech ecosystem from YouTube video streaming to managing digital infrastructure, everything today is dependent on the Cloud. Despite the ever-growing dependency, still, a huge chunk of the public is unaware of Cloud technologies.

AWS Community Pakistan also known as AWS User Group Lahore, a community aimed at bridging the gap between the academia and the cloud computing industry, is organizing its signature event, AWS Community Day 2021 on the 2nd and 3rd of October 2021. The event aims to provide students, experts, and cloud computing enthusiasts with an opportunity to get a more in-depth view of the latest technological advancements provided by Amazon’s cloud computing platform.

AWS Community Day 2021, being a virtual event, will bring about numerous webinars and workshops provided by key industry leaders in order to enhance the essence of learning and get in-depth knowledge of AWS technological advancements.

This event will be hyper-focused on learning the latest cloud technologies. Whether you are a student or a cloud newbie – there is both range and depth in our signature event. It is an opportunity to learn about industry use cases, business outcomes, real-world applications. You can dive deep into the latest AWS technologies, get a step-by-step demo across various topics, explore a range of use cases and learn best practices to build architecture and code to build for the future.

You can know more about the event and register by clicking here.