Azad Chaiwala Opens A New Institute For Students Aiming To Learn Professional IT Skills

Azad Chaiwala is determined to get to his goal of making Pakistan, a first-world country, and Pakistan’s youth, self-sufficient tech experts. A journey that started almost a decade ago is now on its peak trajectory and the dream has finally started to look achievable.

Azad Chaiwala is a UK-born Pakistani who spend most of his early life in Sunderland. He is a tech entrepreneur millionaire who gained most of his wealth from an online gaming site Freeonlinegames.com which used to be very popular in the starting days of Web2.0. He came to visit his father’s country a decade ago and found out that his nation was in a miserable state in terms of technological innovation and progression. That’s when he started to make free institutes and videos on his youtube.

Vision of Azad Chaiwala

In a number of his videos, Azad complains about the ancient and rusting education system of Pakistan and says that it’s rotten to his core. Azad says that Pakistani youth are lost and there is no one to guide them to the right path where they find mental and financial peace. In his institute he has written on the entrance wall that;

“Over a decade ago, I realized that our elders, the government, and the education system had nothing meaningful to offer to the Pakistani youth and unfortunately a whole decade later, nothing has changed,”

He purposes different theories and scenarios within which this blunderous system can be cured but he alone can’t act upon them. He thinks that when more and more young people will be successful in their respective fields then they will inspire other people to work hard in that field and also guide them through the way. In this exponential way, slowly but surely Pakistani youth will find their true potential. That poster further says;

“So I took it upon myself to educate our youth with such skills that instill unshatterable self-belief, make them valuable, as quickly as possible and at the most reasonable cost. Thus they can make money, solve their problems, get married at an early age and take care of their parents.”

Skill Is The New Degree

He made his first paid institute in Mirpur in 2017 which worked well and has produced thousands of professional IT experts over the years. Many students are making money after learning new skills from his institute, and many students are learning and are on their way to making a living by online earning. Azad thinks that the degree will be entirely replaced by skill-based learning in which everyone will learn practical skills and directly go to market with their skills. The motto of his institute says;

“Don’t waste your time and your parent’s hard-earned money on useless, outdated, theory-based degrees. We provide practical Classroom Based Training in IT Skills in as little as 2 weeks to a few months. Skills that are in huge demand within and outside of Pakistan. Enabling you to start earning only in a short period.”

New Institute In Islamabad

After successfully running the Mirpur Institute for more than five years, he realized that he needs to move to other cities also. So he is starting his new institute in Islamabad so that he can teach more students. Lahore and Karachi are his next target cities and after starting the Islamabad institute he will move on to Lahore.

Courses Offered By Azad Chaiwala Institute

Azad Chaiwala’s Islamabad institute offers six courses to the students. These courses teach you advanced skills in the most demanding fields of IT. A common opinion amongst the critics is that these courses cost a lot and the time period in which these courses are completed is not worth the price they are asking.

Azad’s response to this comment throughout the years is if students can pay millions for university degrees that don’t teach you a skill or guarantee a job., they can surely pay this minimal amount compared to universities.

Video Editing (Price: Rs.39,000 )

This is a 4 week-long course that teaches you advanced video editing on different software, including Adobe Premier Pro and Final Cut Pro. There are tons of jobs available in this field as most of the media is in video form and all videos you see on any platform are edited by a video editor. You can even do freelancing with this skill or even start making your own content. You can also do this course online if you can’t go to any of Azad’s institutes.

Videography (Price: Rs.39,000 )

This course teaches you advanced DSLR processes and techniques along with other important camera skills like green-screen and usage of different lenses and frame rates. This is also a 4 week-long course in which you will get in-depth guidance and practical training on DSLR usage.

Graphic Design (Price: Rs.39,000)

This course teaches you the advanced skills of photo editing, animation, and illustration with hands-on training in all the related skills. Azad provides you with your own personal drawing tablet for your individual training and you can also buy those tablets afterward if you want to for a much less cost than the market. The 4-week course teaches you professional graphic design software like Correl Draw, Adobe PhotoShop, and Adobe Illustrator.

Programming (Price: Rs.195,000 )

This is the most advanced and lengthy course offered by Azad’s institute. This course starts by teaching you web development and then app development. If you keep practicing consistently for a couple of months, you can land a good job as a programmer at any software house or even in a big-tech company. This is a 10-week course that teaches you programming in HTML5, CSS, Javascript, React, and PHP.

Digital Marketing (Price: Rs.95,000)

This is an advanced digital marketing course that teaches you in-depth methods of running paid campaigns on the internet. This skill is very in demand as every business wants to place its ads on social media sites. You can make significant money if you freelance with international clients or land a remote job in any foreign company. This is also a 4-week course, but this is an extremely expensive course, the price tag of Rs.39,000 was acceptable for the other 4-week courses and it would have been better if this one also cost the same, and for this price, we don’t think it’s worth it.

Basic Computer Course (Price: Rs.9,500)

This course only requires 40 hours that take up to only 6-7 days. This is the right course for you if you are only starting to use computers and have no prior experience. In this course, you will learn Microsoft Office, Operating systems, spreadsheets, and other basic concepts of computers.