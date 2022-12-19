Bahrain Telecom Operator Is Ready To Accept Crypto Payments

A famous subsidiary of Bahrain Telecom Operators STC group recently announced collaboration arrangements with payment service provider Easy Financial Services. The system has started an opening that enables clients to bill their bills using crypto. According to a statement, the telecom operator’s action demonstrates its ‘intense focus on advancing Bahrain’s fintech sector as a world-class digital enabler.

As we all know, consumers have become smart and opting for new payment methods that are secure and simple. Cryptocurrencies are overgrowing and becoming popular across the globe. However, the collaboration with Easy Financial Services is an initiative and a strategic step from STC Bahrain. Towards increasing the payment methods with the future of currency.

Moreover, this will help in increasing demand for flexible and easy-to-use crypto payments. Furthermore, it signifies STC Bahrain’s commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s fintech landscape.

Now STC Bahrain customers can use “Binance Pay” simply by scanning the QR from Eazy’s POS using the Binance app and paying with their preferred cryptocurrency.

Fast Digitization Across The Globe

STC Bahrain, the Bahrain Telecom Operator currently in their statement revealed that they are ready to accept cryptocurrencies. ostensibly making it the first in the Kingdom to do so. According to the report, the company teamed up with the payment service provider Easy Financial Services. This collaboration enables STC Bahrain’s customers to settle their bills using the Binance wallet.

However, commenting on the collaboration with Easy Financial services Nezar Banabeela, the CEO of Stc Bahrain, stated that Rapid digitization across the globe is transforming all aspects of our lives. Whereas payments are the most crucial element. From online shopping and streaming videos to money transfers, almost every digital activity relies on a payment system.

Banabeela added that the telecom operator’s move to accept crypto payments demonstrates STC Bahrain’s strong focus. Focus on advancing Bahrain’s fintech sector as world-class digital providers. In addition, Banabeela also stated that the company plans to make the acceptance of crypto. As a seamless process and increase adoption as crypto is the future of payments.

On the other hand, the CEO and founder of Easy Financial Services, Nayef Taufiq Al Alawi, claimed that the partnership arrangements would benefit telecom operators to accept cryptocurrency payments. According to him, in a regulated, secure, and extremely fast manner.

Moreover, the general manager at Binance Bahrain, Tameem Al Moosawi, commended STC Bahrain for taking the initiative and potentially setting the benchmark for telecom operators that want to transition to the Web 3 economy.

